Bowdoin College upgrade cited in national engineering competition

CHA Consulting, Inc. of Albany, New York, has earned a National Recognition Award for exemplary engineering achievement in the American Council of Engineering Companies’ 53rd annual Engineering Excellence Awards for designing the renovation of the Whittier Field Athletic Complex at Bowdoin College.

The initial phase replaced the grass field with artificial turf and added sports lighting, spectator seating and a new press box. In addition, the six-lane track was expanded to eight lanes, a prerequisite to host NCAA championship track meets. The exterior of the Hubbard Grandstand was also rehabilitated, with the metal bleachers around it removed to showcase its historic architecture and provide additional space to accommodate the wider track.

The project’s second phase continued the new seating work and added a one-story 8,780-square-foot team/spectator support facility, which required relocating an adjacent street. The support facility houses locker, training and equipment rooms, and spectator restrooms.

The project was among more than 200 entries from across the U.S. and the world. Judging for the awards program – known industry-wide as the “Academy Awards of the engineering industry” – took place in February.

Dental practices throughout Maine donate PPE

A number of dental practices throughout Maine have donated personal protective equipment to their local hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and first responders in an effort to help fight the spread of COVID-19 and aid in the response.

According to information collected by the Maine Dental Association from its members, over 25 practices have donated more than 10,000 masks and 20,000 gloves, along with items such as sanitizing wipes, face shields and surgical gowns.

The Maine Dental Association is urging member dentists to donate personal protective equipment in their local communities.

“It has been heartening to see dental practices step up like they have,” said Dr. Brad Rand, president of the Maine Dental Association Board of Directors. “There is a critical shortage of these items, and the health and safety of the public is at risk. I’m proud of Maine dentists for their generosity to those on the front line.”

On March 16, the American Dental Association recommended dentists nationwide postpone elective procedures for three weeks, but still be open for emergencies. Maine Gov. Janet Mills has also asked that dental practices postpone elective procedures and be open for emergencies. The Maine Dental Association has echoed both of those recommendations.

Brunswick church names new pastor

The Rev. Dr. Mike Balos is the new pastor of Maine Street Baptist Church, following Pastor Dale Morell’s retirement at the end of 2019.

Balos comes to Maine after serving as pastor for the last 12 years at CrossCountry Church in Wasilla, Alaska. Previously, he had served in Maine as an education and church growth consultant. Balos and his wife, Angela, have one son, Michael, who will be attending Liberty University this fall.

Maine Street Baptist Church is located on Upper Maine Street, across from the Parkview campus of Mid Coast Hospital. During this time of social distancing worship services can be viewed online at mainestreetbaptist.online.church.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: