It is often said that hard times bring out the worst and the best in people, and I believe this to be true during the COVID-19 pandemic. We have seen the worst – a ridiculously inept, narcissistic, pass-the-buck president; people hoarding enough toilet paper to last them into the 22nd century; and many people failing to adhere to “social distancing,” thereby risking the lives of their families, friends and neighbors.
However, the actions of the vast majority of people across the country indicate that the best side of human nature is winning. Millions of health care providers are literally risking their lives. People are making masks – someone even created one with a clear plastic part over the mouth for the hearing-impaired.
Teachers are driving through streets encouraging their students. L.L. Bean is planning to produce up to 10,000 masks a day. Restaurants are feeding health care providers. And actor John Krasinski has a YouTube channel called SGN (“Some Good News“) that highlights some of these efforts and many more.
Yes, it’s the most trying time that most of us have ever experienced, especially for those who have lost their jobs, but I have never been more proud to be an American.
Nancy E. Shablom
Cape Elizabeth
