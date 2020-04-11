For those who oppose socialism but support government efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19, think again. All efforts to combat COVID-19 are examples of socialism, a social system that regulates society for the benefit of everyone.
Closing schools, businesses and sporting events to slow the rate of infection is socialism; it infringes on individual freedoms for the benefit of society.
Subsidizing businesses and individuals for lost income to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on the economy is regulating the economy for the benefit of everyone.
Providing free COVID-19 tests to everyone is universal health care, a measure some people oppose because it is socialism. If the country had universal health care in place before the virus arrived, the medical system’s response to COVID-19 would have been much faster.
Those who oppose socialism would allow everyone to do what they want during this pandemic, let market forces determine prices and only test those with insurance for COVID-19.
Socialism, properly applied, benefits society as a whole. We have had socialism in this country for decades but no one seems to mind. To paraphrase Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: “When the government provides financial benefits for multimillion-dollar corporations, we call it ‘subsidies.’ When the government does the same for poor people, we call it ‘welfare.’ ” Socialism is not the problem; the way it is applied is. All too often we have socialism for the rich and rugged, free enterprise capitalism for the poor. That’s the problem!
Tom Waddell
Litchfield
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: April 11, narrated by Nancy Marshall
-
Columns
The humble Farmer: Midcoast Maine toilet paper magnate hasn’t let new status go to his head
-
Opinion
Commentary: By sounding alarm about COVID, Navy captain put crew ahead of career
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Spreading goodwill starts outside our homes
-
Local & State
Mainers have questions. Statewide help line aims to give them answers.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.