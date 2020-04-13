The 36th annual Trek Across Maine has become a virtual event open to cyclists from around the world.

The American Lung Association announced Monday that the normal fundraising bike ride scheduled for June 19-21 has been canceled because of the potential spread of COVID-19. Instead, and effective immediately, participants can register for the race, track their own progress and complete their mileage goals by cycling 60, 120, or 180 miles at their own pace before June 30.

Since 1985, the Trek Across Maine has raised more than $25 million. This year funds raised will go to the American Lung Association’s efforts to fight COVID-19, a respiratory illness. Organizers have developed several different ways for riders to chart their mileage and participate virtually. The regular three-day, 180-mile event is the ALA’s largest fundraising event. But the coronavirus has slowed this year’s fundraising to this point. Organizers are hoping that by allowing riders to complete mileage goals until June 30, and having the field open worldwide, they can still meet or exceed their goal of raising $1.3 million.

The fee to register is $15. There are still incentives for fundraising efforts and the minimum commitment has been lowered to $250. Go to trekacrossmaine.org to register and learn more.

