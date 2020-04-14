Maine Medical Center has joined two human clinical trials for Remdesivir, a possible treatment for moderate and severe cases of COVID-19.

The Portland hospital enrolled its first patient with severe symptoms in the clinical trial on April 9, and Maine now has three patients enrolled in the study. No patients at Maine Med with moderate disease are yet enrolled.

Study participants must be at least 12-years old, be hospitalized with COVID-19, have no underlying significant kidney or liver dysfunction and not be pregnant or breastfeeding, the hospital said in a news release.

The drug, developed by California-based Gilead Sciences Inc., made national news this week for its potential to be a treatment for COVID-19. Public health experts have said that effective treatments are key tools needed to help re-open society while scientists are working on a vaccine, which will take at least a year.

“Unless clinical research is conducted to identify which treatments are effective, doctors, nurses and other frontline caregivers will continue to be limited in how they can care for these patients,” said Dr.David Seder, the principal investigator for the trial at Maine Medical Center. “Clinical trials require multi-disciplinary teams who are dedicated to advancing science and patient care so we can develop effective, evidence-based therapies.”

A preliminary study of 53 patients showed Remdesivir may be effective against COVID-19, leading to more comprehensive studies. These two studies that Maine Med is participating in will include up to 7,600 patients worldwide.

