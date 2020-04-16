BIDDEFORD — City of Biddeford employees paraded past Southern Maine Health Care and nearby health care facilities on Thursday to say thank you to the community’s hardworking medical professionals and hospital staff.

More than 20 vehicles from the Fire, Police, Public Works, Code Enforcement and Recreation Departments, as well as two school buses from the Biddeford School Department, were decked out in posters created by city staff members and their families. The vehicles honked their horns and ran their lights and sirens in tribute to the health care workers watching.

Roby Fecteau, the city’s director of Emergency Management, and Carmen Morris, Biddeford’s city clerk, worked as the main organizers behind the parade.

“We wanted to show how thankful we are for our health care workers and remind them that they have our complete support during this difficult time,” Fecteau said.

City staff worked with SMHC to give health care workers an opportunity to watch the parade from outside the building, while others watched from the windows.

“The team at SMHC was humbled by this gesture by The City of Biddeford,” said Nathan Howell, SMHC president. “Our dedicated teams have been working hard and this is truly appreciated. We are so proud to be part of this community.”

