SACO — Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution, Maine’s oldest bank, announced the recent promotions of two longtime employees to branch manager positions.

Joe Reardon, who most recently served as branch manager of SBSI’s Westbrook location, will now lead the bank’s Portland and South Portland branches as vice president, branch manager. Katrina Desjardins will assume Reardon’s previous role and has been promoted to assistant vice president, branch manager of the Westbrook branch.

“Joe and Katrina embody the qualities we value in our leaders,” said Bob Quentin, president and chief executive officer of SBSI. “Their experience and familiarity with the bank will allow each of them to build strong connections between their new branches and the communities which they serve.”

Reardon has spent his entire career with SBSI, starting as a teller in 2006. Since then, he has held a number of roles within the branch system. In his new position, Reardon will strive to reinforce the bank’s core values and highlight the sincerity with which it does business in the community.

Like Reardon, Desjardins has spent her entire career with SBSI. She joined the bank as a teller in 2005 and has worked in a

variety of departments, including customer care, digital banking and customer relations. She was most recently the assistant branch manager of SBSI’s Old Orchard Beach branch. In her new role, Desjardins aims to provide financial solutions and services that meet customers’ changing needs in a growing city like Westbrook.

Originally from Old Orchard Beach, Reardon is an alumnus of the University of Southern Maine, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor’s in business administration and management. He currently resides in Saco and enjoys barbequing on his charcoal grill for family and friends.

Outside of the office, Desjardins likes to spend time with her family skiing, cooking and running 5K races. She is originally from Saco and attended Southern Maine Community College, where she earned a degree in business administration and management. She currently lives in Old Orchard Beach.

