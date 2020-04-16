CUMBERLAND FORESIDE – Gail Dorothy Vowles, 75, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, after a long battle with COPD. The daughter of Edward “Ernie” and Madelyn (Thompson) Vowles, she was born in Duxbury Mass., on May 29, 1944. She attended school in Cumberland and graduated from Greely High School. After high school she earned her degree from Becker College then worked for the next 40 years as a medical secretary/ office manager in Portland for Dr. Irving Poliner (gastroenterologist).Gail enjoyed the adventure seeking, outdoors activities including sightseeing, traveling, photography and boating.A lifetime resident of Wildwood, she loved her neighborhood. Often referred to as the historian, she enjoyed sharing her enthusiasm for the history of the neighborhood with new families that moved to the “hood”. Her heart also belonged to her camp on Webber Pond. A labor of love, and where she spent time making memories with family and friends over the past 35 years.She was predeceased by her brother, Richard E. Vowles; and nephew, Francis J. Dupre Sr.She will be greatly missed by her niece, Suzanne (Vowles) Dupre of Northbridge, Mass.; great-niece, Christen (Dupre) Davis of Bradford Pa., great-nephew, Francis “FJ” Dupre Jr., and great-niece, Holly (Dupre) Smith of Northbridge, Mass.; along with their families of many great-great-nieces and nephews. A service and celebration will be held at a later date, when we can be together and reminisce.Please visit www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Gail’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous