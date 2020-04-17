The Scarborough Fire Department rescued a man from a sandbar after he broke his leg while windsurfing Friday afternoon.

Capt. Mark Stults said the department was called to Ferry Beach around 2:45 p.m. to assist the man, who was stuck on the sandbar. Fire department personnel wearing wetsuits were able to walk through knee-deep water to get to the man and bring him ashore without using a boat.

The man was taken to a local hospital. No other information about the man or his condition was available because it was a medical call, Stults said.

