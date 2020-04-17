An Aroostook County lawmaker is organizing a march outside the governor’s mansion in Augusta on Patriots’ Day to protest restrictions Gov. Janet Mills has ordered as part of a civil state of emergency to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Rep. Chris Johansen, R-Monticello, said Friday he wants Mills to ease some of the restrictions she placed on businesses that have been deemed non-essential and forced to close under several executive orders.

Johansen said as many as 200 people have said they want to join him in a march down the sidewalk between the Blaine House and the State House. He said a caravan of vehicles led by former state Rep. Heather Sirocki, a Scarborough Republican, would also circle on nearby streets in protest.

Johansen said Friday he believes the virus is a public health threat, but the risks are lower in rural counties than in more densely populated counties like Cumberland and York, where many of the confirmed cases are. He said some of the restrictions Mills imposed should be relaxed in rural areas.

“When it first happened, it was probably reasonable but we need to adjust it now,” Johansen said. “More than half the state of Maine has no cases.”

He pointed to small rural hospitals, some of which have been forced to lay off employees because they are not providing any non-emergency services to make room for an anticipated wave of COVID-19 victims, which haven’t materialized in his House District 145, along the state’s border with New Brunswick.

Mills has said at daily news briefings that she is acutely aware of how the pandemic and the restrictions adopted to reduce transmission of the virus are hurting Maine businesses. But her office did not respond directly to questions about the protest on Friday.

“The Governor will be spending the day with her family,” said her spokeswoman, Lindsay Crete, in a written statement.

Separately, Mills issued a press release Friday afternoon announcing that her administration was planning a phased-in reopening “tailored to the demographics and various economic sectors of our state.” She provided no details but said the plan would be made public soon.

Only 2 people have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in Aroostook County. On Friday the Maine CDC announced there have been a total of 827 people infected by the virus and 29 deaths caused by it.

Health officials have said residents of all Maine counties should act as though the virus is in their communities, because it may not have been detected yet.

Johansen, a retired police officer and Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War, said he intends to have those marching maintain social distancing using a rope marked off at six-foot intervals. But he also acknowledge the risks people would be taking and expressed concern for his own health.

“I wouldn’t be doing it if it just wasn’t so important to these businesses,” Johansen said. “We’ve got to figure something out, we can’t have the same rules for places like Aroostook County that we do for Cumberland and York.”

Another group calling itself ReOpen Maine and Mainers Against Excessive Quarantine said in a news release Friday that they would bring “thousands” to the State House to protest on Monday as well.

Capitol Police Chief Russell Gauvin said he did not expect a large crowd, based on what he’s been told about the protest and has been able to glean from social media. He said he expects those coming will stay on public ways — the street and the sidewalk — and would not need a permit from his office to be on state property or from the Augusta Police Department.

His officers would not wield a heavy hand against the protesters, he said, and would instead would focus on education and leniency.

“We are going to cut them a lot of slack – we understand people want to have their voices heard and if they do it in a reasonable manner I don’t think there are going to a lot of problems,” he said.

Protests like the one planned for the Blaine House, mostly organized by conservative groups and supporters of President Trump, have been staged this week at state houses around the country, including in Wisconsin, Michigan and Virginia.

