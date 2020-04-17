This sign and another like it appeared in Camp Ellis in Saco on Friday morning, April 17, placed there apparently by some residents unhappy with day trippers and other non-residents said to have been disobeying Maine’s “Stay at Home” order and descending on the congested community on sunny days. Beaches in Saco, including Camp Ellis, remain open, and Saco City Administrator Bryan Kaenrath said the city has put an electronic message board in the area to remind visitors of social distancing requirements, and reminding those from out of state of the governor’s order of a 14-day self-quarantine. He said the police department is monitoring the situation, and said there was no need for further restrictions — that the number of visitors is currently far less than on the average warm weather day. On Friday afternoon, Kaenrath confirmed the signs were not put up by the city, that crews were in the process of taking them down, and that the police department would be looking into the matter.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: