York County residents having trouble paying their rent due to circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic can get help through a new program.

York County Community Action Corporation is joining nine other Maine Community Action agencies in administering funds from the COVID Rent Relief Program.

The initiative is designed to provide a one-time bridge payment of up to $500 for rent until households get stimulus and unemployment funds they need, said YCCAC Director of Economic Opportunity Mesha Quinn. She explained that the applicant is the renter, and the benefit is paid directly to the landlord. If the landlord agrees to participate in the program, the landlord is postponing the balance of the payment, not forgiving it.

Gov. Janet Mills announced launch of the program on Thursday, April 16, said Maine Community Action Association Executive Director Megan Hannan.

“The Governor knows that with unemployment or reduced income comes with significant financial hardships, including paying the rent,” said YCCAC Executive Director Barbara Crider. “As we see Mainers adapting to the Stay at Home mandate, to flatten the curve of the coronavirus, we are here to help ensure they have a home in which to stay.”

MaineHousing is funding the program using $5 million from the Housing Opportunities for Maine (HOME) Fund. The Community Action agencies partner with MaineHousing on a number of programs, and have made staffing flexible to assist with the program and ensure that the funds are disbursed without delay.

The COVID-19 Rent Relief Program does not act as full payment if rent is higher than $500, but is a bridge to other programs until they begin; however, landlords who accept the funds agree not to evict the tenants for that month, according to YCCAC officials. Households are eligible if they earn up to 100 percent of the state median income and are not already in another subsidized program.

The program is structured to get money to people who need it as quickly as possible through a streamlined application process, YCCAC officials said.

Applicants apply online at mainehousing.org/covidrent or may call YCCAC at 324-5762 and choose Option 9, if they don’t have internet access or if they have questions about the program. Staff are also available to connect people to other programs for which they are eligible or newly eligible, including heating programs which were recently adjusted to respond to the coronavirus crisis, and /or SNAP nutrition programs, and the like.

