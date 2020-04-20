OLD ORCHARD BEACH — The Community Friendly Connection is asking residents to be on the lookout for a letter from the town and its Emergency Management Director, Fire Chief Fred LaMontagne, asking for contact information so they can get in touch if need be.

The town and the CFC are creating a phone list for residents who would like to be notified in the event of a town-wide emergency or one that impacts their region of the community. The emergency information would come it the form of a phone call, text, email or computer call.

As well, the information could be used to contact residents who indicate they’d like an occasional phone call or check in during this COVID-19 emergency.

To sign on, call the COVID-19 assistance line at 934-0860 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday to provide your information. Old Orchard Beach officials say the information will be used only for the reasons indicated and not shared with anyone.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: