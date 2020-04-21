BIDDEFORD — A priest who once served in a nearby community has been named pastor of Good Shephard Parish, and a monsignor is retiring according to a recent announcement from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.

Effective Aug. 1, Fr. Timothy J. Nadeau will become pastor of Good Shepherd Parish, which includes St. Joseph Church, Biddeford; St. Margaret Church, Old Orchard Beach; St. Philip Church, Lyman; Most Holy Trinity Church, Saco; and St. Brendan Church, Biddeford Pool. Currently, Fr. Nadeau is parochial vicar of Stella Maris Parish in Bucksport, St. Joseph Parish in Ellsworth, and Parish of the Transfiguration of the Lord in Bar Harbor. A native of Caribou, Nadeau earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Southern Maine and completed his clerical studies at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. On May 18, 1991, he was ordained to the priesthood at Holy Rosary Church in Caribou. He has served in a number of parishes, from Lewiston to Indian Island, Orono, Sanford, Bangor, and other locations.

On the same day, Monsignor René T. Mathieu will retire from active ministry, but will provide coverage in parishes as needed. He is currently the pastor of Good Shepherd Parish Born in Sanford; Monsignor Mathieu is the eighth of nine children. He attended Our Lady of Lourdes Seminary in Cassadaga, New York, and graduated from Assumption Preparatory School and Assumption College in Worcester, Massachusetts. He completed his clerical studies at the Pontifical North American College in Rome, Italy, and also earned an S.T.B. degree from the Gregorian University in Rome. He was ordained a deacon in Rome by Archbishop Paul Marcinkus in 1976, and served his internship in Liverpool, England. He was ordained to the priesthood on July 23, 1977, at St. Ignatius Church in Sanford. He served parishes in Auburn, Biddeford, Caribou, Saco and Lewiston, and was vice-chancellor of the Diocese of Portland, for six years. In addition to his parish duties, Monsignor Mathieu serves as a member of the Diocese of Portland’s Presbyteral Council.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: