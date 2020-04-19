SACO – Cindy L. Bowley, 63 of Saco passed away unexpectedly on April 5, 2020. She was born Omaha Neb., daughter of Loretta Martinson and Jim Blue.She graduated from Johnson High School, Johnson AFB, Japan. Cindy last worked as a nationwide move manager at Allen’s Transfer and Storage/ Mayflower and food director for Biddeford School Department.She belonged to the Oasis Club in Saco and the North Saco Congregational Church. She loved her family and friends, crocheting, needle work, gardening, and reading.Cindy was predeceased by her mother Laurie Martinson, her father Jim Blue; and her son Phillip J. Bowley.Cindy is survived by her husband Daniel L. Bowley; stepdaughter, Sarah Davitt and family of Kenilworth, N.J., stepson, Daniel P. Bowley and family of Edgecomb; sisters Vanessa Martin of Washington State and Jennifer Stengl of California and brother Scott Blue of California; and many grandchildren, and cousins, nieces, nephews, and brothers and sister-in-law.Services will be held at North Saco Congregational Church at a later date.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous