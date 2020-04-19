GRAY – Earl Dyhrberg, 89, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Maine Medical Center. He was born on July 2, 1930 in Falmouth, the son of Peter and Dora (Petersen) Dyhrberg.He was a graduate of Falmouth High School, class of 1948, and spent many years on the farm in Falmouth where he grew up. He worked at the Portland Water District and then the Town of Falmouth. In addition to his parents, Earl was predeceased by his first wife, Kay Davidson Dyhrberg; his daughter, Patricia Tomlin; a sister, Dorothy Loker, and a brother, after whom he was named. He is survived by his wife, Marion Dyhrberg of Gray; a daughter, Mary K. Dyhrberg of Ballston Spa, N.Y., a daughter, Victoria Wlodarczyk and her husband William of New Gloucester; grandchildren, Christopher, Marissa, Katherine, Melissa, Josh, Nick, Bobby, Ryan, Billie, and Elizabeth; a sister, Phyllis D. Johnson of Falmouth; a nephew, Charles Loker of Falmouth, and a niece, Sandra Johnson of Quincy, Mass.The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to his nurses at the Maine Medical Center who took care of him with great compassion when his family could not be with him.No memorial service is planned at this time due to the coronavirus. Condolences may be expressed to the family at Wilson Funeral Home at wilsonfhllc.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »