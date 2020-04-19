PORTLAND – Comforted by the devotion and love of her family, Hazel Buccina passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020, at The Cedars in Portland. She was 93. Hazel was the thirteenth of 14 children born on June 19, 1926 to Gideon and Odile Prevost in Rumford. She grew up in a large extended family of siblings and cousins, all of whom remained close. Memories and stories of her childhood entertained family members throughout her life. During her high school years, Hazel worked as a housekeeper and sold tickets at the local movie theater. Upon graduation she was employed by the Oxford Paper Company as a switchboard operator and later as an executive secretary. She married her high school sweetheart Jim Buccina on Oct. 24, 1948 and the two celebrated 62 years of marriage before his death in 2010. Together they raised two daughters, Deborah born in 1954 and Jamie in 1957. Hazel was a full-time homemaker and mother to “her girls” until 1964 when the opportunity arose to buy into her sister Bella’s clothing store. She owned and operated The Delle Shop for the next 30 years, a phase of life that she fully embraced. She served on the Rumford Board of Business and was an active participant in the Daughters of Isabella. During those years she and Jim acquired and managed commercial and residential properties in Rumford. In 1988 they relocated to Falmouth to be closer to their daughters and four grandchildren whom they adored. “Mem and Grampy” played a meaningful role in each of their lives. After retirement Hazel and Jim vacationed in Florida with relatives and enjoyed themselves immensely – never lacking fun or company. All were welcome for a glass of wine and a pasta dinner. After Jim’s passing, Hazel eventually moved into Oceanview in Falmouth. There she was embraced by another wonderful community of friends while never leaving behind her stories and memories of Rumford. Her final months were spent at The Cedars in Portland where she was cared for with kindness and compassion. The family wishes to thank all those at Oceanview and The Cedars for making her transition and time there comfortable, fulfilling and enjoyable.She is survived by her daughters Deborah Buccina, Jamie Marr and son-in-law Tim Marr; her grandchildren Molly Marr Martin and husband Joe Martin, EJ Rogers, Charlie Marr and Ben Rogers; her great-grandchildren Everett and Will Martin; her brother Alvin Prevost; and numerous extended family members all of whom brought her great joy and held a special place in her heart. Hazel lived her life with a full heart welcoming all with open arms, a generous smile, a twinkle in her eye and easy conversation. She loved nothing more than being with family and friends and her ‘joie de vivre’ was infectious. She leaves behind a rich legacy by her example of family commitment, happy gatherings and the love she gave to us all.A Mass and Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Hazel’s online guest book. In lieu of flowers and in consideration of our challenging times, please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice.

