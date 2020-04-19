WINDHAM – Stanley F. Hanson Jr. 83, died at his Florida home unexpectedly, on April 8, 2020.Stan was a loving husband and father he was highly regarded and successful in his career. He graduated from the University of Maine on 1958, his started his career as sales manager for Forster Manufacturing Company, Inc. He then worked as executive assistant to Congressman Stanley Tupper and later became Deputy Secretary of Maine. Later in his career he a health planner and worked as executive director of Lucia Kimball Deering Trust in Saco. Upon retiring from public service Stan bought Carpetland in Windham.Stan had a passion for music, and he was able to play the piano by ear. He often entertained family and friends playing the piano at gatherings.Stan loved golfing, hunting, fishing, parties and spending time with his family in Maine at his lake front home on Sebago Lake.Stan loved the Maine woods and bought a hunting camp on Moosehead Lake. He was a legend in the area and caught more than his share of trophy fish and big bucks.He is predeceased by son, Scott William Hanson; and his wife of 56 years, Marlene Robbins Hanson.He is survived by his brother, William Hanson, sister, Margaret Hanson Colbert; his son, Christopher Hanson and his wife Lisa, his son, Gregory Hanson and his wife Linda, and his daughter, Deborah Hanson. He has one grandchild, Zachary Hanson and his wife Katie.A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

