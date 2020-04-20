BRUNSWICK — Bowdoin College seniors Emily Gonzalez and Christian Filter were both recognized in awards handed out by the New England Intercollegiate Sailing Association last week.

Filter was named the NEISA Coed Sportsperson of the Year, while Gonzalez was named Second Team Women’s Crew.

Filter earned the Sportsperson of the Year honor following a season where he served as team co-captain for the Polar Bears. Primarily sailing in the A-division for Bowdoin, Filter raced in the most competitive regattas in the NEISA and ICSA.

“Christian is a highly competitive individual, but he does not let his competitiveness get the best of him,” said head coach Frank Pizzo. “I have observed that in the most stressful of times, Christian is able to rise above his own self-interest to be a good teammate and great competitor.”

A co-captain for the Polar Bears as well this season, Gonzalez was selected as NEISA Women’s Second Team Crew as she primarily raced in women’s events last fall. A versatile performer who competes in nearly all of the disciplines, Gonzalez was expected to sail in more coed races prior to the spring season being canceled.

“Emily had a ton of experience which was important in helping guide our younger women’s team,” said Pizzo. “But that also proved invaluable in helping our more veteran coed team deal with the pressure of living up to past success and the making the most of our opportunities. She will be missed both on and off the water.”

