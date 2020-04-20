Kennebunk High School seniors Allison Wuerthner and Nicholas Teguis, were named Good Citizens, recognized by the Southwestern Maine Activities Association for their scholarship, leadership, athletics and service. The organization is composed of 17 high schools in York and Cumberland counties, and annually names two students from each school for recognition, Although the SMAA Banquet will not take place this year, the two KHS seniors will be recognized locally at end-of-the-year ceremonies.

Allison Wuerthner is a tri-sport scholar athlete, participating in field hockey, indoor track and lacrosse and has received the Indoor Track and Field Hockey Coaches’ Awards. She is a member of Interact, Class of 2020 Executive Council, Student Council and Peer Helpers. She has taken part in Raise Your Voice Writing Camp, an application-based camp where students write pieces to address causes that they believe are important to society.

She volunteers in the Special Surfers Program, teaching autistic children how to surf, and has helped with camps and teams for elementary school girls learning to play field hockey and lacrosse. In 2019, she participated in the Maine Medical Center Junior Volunteer Program; during her junior year, she was an intern at Mann Memorial Veterinary Clinic, where she assisted vet technicians with animal care.

As a member of Captain’s Club, Allison and her peers have promoted substance-free activities; delivered gifts to senior citizens during the holidays; participated in a bowl-a-thon to support a childhood cancer patient; and helped deliver emergency preparedness training to elementary students. In the classroom, Allison has challenged herself with advanced placement and international baccalaureate courses.

She is the daughter of Pamela and Scout Wuerthner of Arundel.

Nicholas Teguis is a tri-sport scholar athlete at Kennebunk High School, participating in soccer, skiing and baseball. He is a four-year varsity baseball player. Nick was named to the 2020 SMAA Alpine Skiing All-Academic Team and has been recognized twice as the varsity skiing MVP and three times as a member of the Varsity Skiing All- Conference first team.

Nick, the KHS ski team captain, received the 2020 KHS Varsity Skiing Coaches’ Award. A member of Peer Helpers, Math Team and the Environmental Action Team, Nick helped create a composting program at KHS.

A National Honor Society member, he participates in the NHS Peer Tutoring Program. He has been active in Model State as a lobbyist and as Chair of Business and Economics in the House of Representatives.

Nick was chosen to participate in a Boys to Men seminar and he has taught soccer to elementary students and volunteered in a local soup kitchen. In the classroom, Nick challenges himself with AP, IB and STEM courses.

He is the son of Jacqueline and Corey Teguis of Kennebunk.

