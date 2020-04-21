GORHAM – Norma Peters, 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Windham. She was born in Buxton, Maine, on January 30, 1932, a daughter of Norman and Lillian (Peck) Fogg.After graduating as salutatorian from Samuel D. Hanson High School, class of 1949, Norma went on to pursue business at what is now known as the University of Southern Maine. She was a member of the Tory Hill Meetinghouse Church for many years, and spent the majority of her adult life working for the Rexall Pharmacy in Gorham, Maine.Norma was predeceased by her husband of 38 years, Robert G. Peters, her parents, a sibling, Gloria Fox of Buxton, and a son-in-law, Daniel Hamblet. She is survived by two daughters, Deborah Gallant Hamblet of Windham and Dianne Nason (and her husband, Jeffrey Clark) of Gorham, one very special grandson (Chad B. Nason and his wife Kimberly (Volk) of Pittsburgh, Pa.), two great-grandchildren, Lily and Tyler Nason of Pittsburgh, Pa., two siblings, Hartley Fogg of Auburn, Maine, and Rosalind Johnson of Saco, Maine, also 13 nieces and nephews and their families.A celebration of Norma’s life will be held this summer at her favorite place, Pleasant Point, on the Saco River.Arrangements are under the care of Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service, 498 Long Plains Road, Buxton, Maine. Online condolences can be submitted at the funeral home website, www.mainefuneral.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous