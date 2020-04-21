Cape Elizabeth

Check the town website for cancellations and information on which meetings will include remote access. Visit capeelizabeth.com/services/arts_education/cetv/home.html for a calendar of televised meetings.

Mon.  4/27  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

Tues.  4/28  3 p.m.  School Board Policy Committee

Tues.  4/28  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop (TBD)

Tues.  4/28  7 p.m.  Board of Zoning Appeals

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for cancellations and information on which meetings will include remote access. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed or streamed at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL. For more information on SCTV municipal programming, go to “View” then “Live Stream of Meeting” on the town website.

Wed.  4/29  5 p.m.  Joint Town/School Finance Committee Workshop

Fri.  5/1  8 a.m.  Long Range Planning Committee

South Portland

Check southportland.org/our-city/city-calendar/ for updates and information on remote access to meetings via Zoom. Videos of past municipal meetings and links to live streams can be viewed at southportland.org/departments/spc-tv/.

Mon.  4/27  6 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Tues.  4/28  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Thur.  4/30  5:15 p.m.  Middle School Subcommittee

Thur.  4/30  6:30 p.m.  Middle School Subcommittee

Thur.  4/30  6:30 p.m.  Clean Air Advisory Committee

