David Provencher, a longtime lobsterman and handyman at the family-owned Dairy Corner in Scarborough, died after a brief fight with pancreatic cancer. He was 62.

Mr. Provencher, who died at home surrounded by his family on April 14, was remembered this week for his love of his family and lobstering.

A lifelong Scarborough resident, he began working as a stern man on his friend’s lobster boat when he was 15 years old. He graduated from Scarborough High School in 1976, and later Southern Maine Technical College. Soon after, he pursued a full-time career as a lobsterman.

Mr. Provencher had a 32-foot lobster boat named “Robin’s Nest” and fished out of Pine Point for more than 40 years. He sold his catch to the Pine Point Fisherman’s Co-op, a wholesale seafood dealer. Last year, the co-op was purchased by owners of the popular Baley’s Lobster Pound.

His wife, Robin Provencher of Scarborough, said he fished roughly 850 traps. Last year, he cut back to 650 traps.

“Lobstering was his life’s work,” his wife said on Wednesday. “He enjoyed having his own business and loved nothing better than being out on the ocean every day he could.”

He was a loving husband and devoted father of two sons, Lucas and Nathan Provencher.

Robin Provencher remembered her husband of 38 years as a patient, kind and honest person, who was respected in the community. She said there wasn’t a bad bone in his body.

“I’m not just saying that because I loved him. It’s just the way he was,” she said.

The Provenchers owned and operated The Dairy Corner in Scarborough for nearly 20 years. Robin Provencher operated the business and he was the handyman. She said he built the picnic tables out back and fixed anything she needed.

“Anything I needed, he was always there,” she said. “When I worked long hours, Dave would get home and pick up the kids from day care. He would cook them dinner and play in the yard with them. He would take them to soccer or hockey practice. I don’t think he ever missed one of their games.”

Mr. Provencher was a sports enthusiast who loved watching the New England Patriots and Boston Bruins with his sons. His wife said they never missed a game.

She reflected on their life together, noting their shared interests in skiing, biking and golfing.

“We had a great life together. We complemented each other. He was the nice quiet one and I was not,” she said laughing. “I don’t know how to explain it. We had a ton of the same interests.”

Last year, the Provenchers sold The Dairy Corner to one of their longtime employees Cheryl Ryan. A post about his passing on the business’s Facebook page says he was genuine and kind-hearted person.

“We will miss him immensely,” the post said.

The Dairy Corner created a sundae to honor Provencher called, “The Robins Nest.” Its made with “Dough Your Job,” the official ice cream of the New England Patriots. It is topped with hot fudge, whipped cream, Boston Bruins colored sprinkles, and a gummy lobster. A portion of the sales will be donated to the Maine Lobsterman’s Association, the post said.

Mr. Provencher’s death was unexpected and his wife said she’s in shock.

“We had plans,” she said. “We had a lot of plans and it’s not going to happen now. We wanted to rent an RV and drive across the country. We were planning to go to London in the fall. We went to Paris in November. It was our last family vacation together. I’ll miss his company. He was so comforting. I’m going to miss having someone to do things with. I’ll miss someone opening jars for me.

“I’ll miss everything. I miss him already.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous