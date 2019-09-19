-
PublishedSeptember 19, 2019
Betsy Parsons, 65, English teacher in Portland who advocated for LGBTQ youths
She helped found GLSEN Southern Maine and was instrumental in creating about 90 gay-straight alliance groups in high schools across Maine.
PublishedSeptember 10, 2019
Feature obituary: Michael Simpson, fixture of a South Portland family hardware store, 41
Simpson was a devoted father and longtime employee at the paint counter at Shoppers True Value Hardware in South Portland.
PublishedSeptember 6, 2019
Rino Nadeau, retired maintenance worker at General Dynamics in Saco, 73
He was a well-respected member of the 12-step recovery community in Biddeford/Saco.
PublishedAugust 13, 2019
Featured Obituary: Toni Cassidy, beloved teacher at Portland’s Hall school for 37 years, dies at 66
Mrs. Cassidy was remembered Tuesday as a strong and independent woman who rose above challenges in her life.
PublishedAugust 7, 2019
David Moran, owner of Sorella’s Bakehouse and an ‘unsung hero’ of Portland’s food scene
At the height of his career, he made bread for an estimated 200 to 300 businesses at the East Bayside bakery.
PublishedJuly 17, 2019
Peter Moore III, a master craftsman of Native American arts, dies at 65
He is best known for intricate carvings that depict images of wildlife, including a prayer staff presented to former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez.
PublishedJuly 9, 2019
Wayne Vetre capped a long career by becoming Wells’ fire chief
Vetre, who died of lung cancer last week, had a 41-year career as a firefighter in Connecticut before moving to Maine and becoming a chief.
PublishedJuly 5, 2019
Annamarie Trusiani, co-founder of Paul’s Food Center, dies at 86
She ran the real estate side of the business she and her former husband opened on Congress Street in Portland in 1975.
PublishedJune 27, 2019
Feature obituary: Joan A. Smart, 76, child caseworker who had big impact on kids’ lives
‘She worked long days and on weekends. Whenever she was called upon, she would go,’ said her daughter Robyn Oliver.
PublishedJune 16, 2019
Feature obituary: Don Clark, 63, devoted father and skilled handyman
