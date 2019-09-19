Feature Obituary

Betsy Parsons, 65, English teacher in Portland who advocated for LGBTQ youths She helped found GLSEN Southern Maine and was instrumental in creating about 90 gay-straight alliance groups in high schools across Maine.

Feature obituary: Michael Simpson, fixture of a South Portland family hardware store, 41 Simpson was a devoted father and longtime employee at the paint counter at Shoppers True Value Hardware in South Portland.

Peter Moore III, a master craftsman of Native American arts, dies at 65 He is best known for intricate carvings that depict images of wildlife, including a prayer staff presented to former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez.

Wayne Vetre capped a long career by becoming Wells’ fire chief Vetre, who died of lung cancer last week, had a 41-year career as a firefighter in Connecticut before moving to Maine and becoming a chief.