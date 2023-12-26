Harold L. Osher, a physician, philanthropist and renowned map collector, has died. He was 99.

Osher died Saturday, according to an obituary provided by Temple Beth El. A cause of death was not given.

Osher was born in Portland on Jan. 11, 1924, to Samuel and Leah (Lazarovich) Osher, immigrants from Russia and Lithuania. After school he and his four siblings worked with their parents at their Biddeford hardware store where they learned about the values of education, hard work and philanthropy.

Osher attended Bowdoin College in Brunswick and the Boston University School of Medicine where his career in medicine began. After completing his residency and fellowship at Boston hospitals, Osher married Peggy Liberman. The couple decided to move to Maine to raise a family.

In Maine, he started his own private practice. He also served for 16 years as director of the Maine Medical Center Division of Cardiology. His medical career spanned 45 years.

As his medical career was coming to an end, Osher rekindled a childhood interest in maps. He and his wife traveled to London and Europe collecting maps from around the world. During that time, they developed relationships with map dealers while scouring rare book and map shops, eBay, flea markets, book fairs and paper shows in their search for valuable maps.

In 1989, the Oshers gifted their map collection to the University of Southern Maine, combining it with other collections to create the Osher Map Library and Smith Center for Cartographic Education. The library is located on the Portland campus of USM.

In 2018, the Oshers followed up their initial map donation by giving the University of Southern Maine its largest-ever gift of rare maps worth more than $100 million, including a 1475 map of the Holy Land. In addition to the maps, Osher gave USM an undisclosed amount of cash to supplement an existing $3 million endowment for the library that he previously funded.

Funeral services will be held at Etz Chaim Synagogue, 267 Congress St. in Portland, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Masks are encouraged.

This story will be updated.

