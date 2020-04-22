NORTH YARMOUTH – Thomas Hanson was born June 5, 1960, in Lawton, Oklahoma, to Gloria and William Hanson. Tom spent time living in Germany, Oklahoma and Kentucky before his family settled back in North Yarmouth. In 2007, Tom was diagnosed with throat cancer and enjoyed being cancer free for the next 13 years. Tom passed away on April 11, 2020, one month after his stage four cancer diagnosisTom graduated from Greely High School where he enjoyed a successful swimming career. While swimming he received the most valuable swimmer in the State award in 1978.After moving to Florida, he became a licensed arborist and started Hanson Tree Service in 1998. He developed numerous lifelong friendships with his work along with his participation in tree climbing completions, including one in Hawaii.Tom never met a stranger; he could talk to anyone at any time about anything. It was one of his best qualities. His likeable personality is what made him unforgettable and successful in his business and afforded him the many friendships he made in his trade. There is no doubt that he lived life on his own terms and even though his time was cut short he lived his life 110-percent. Tom was an avid golfer and especially loved playing with his uncle and cousins. He was also a big Harley Davidson enthusiast and was very proud of his bikes. He often used his time on his bike to clear his head. He especially loved long rides near the ocean late at night. Tom is survived by his sisters, Sandra Hanson Green and Gladys Hanson, both of North Yarmouth, brother, Glenn Hanson of Florida; aunt, Donna and uncle, Bob Gallant and uncle, Ed, all of North Yarmouth; aunt, Sharon Hanson of New York, and his many cousins in Maine, Massachusetts, New York and Connecticut, several nieces and nephews, his cousin, Scott Gallant of Bowdoinham, was one of Tom’s closest friends. The family is deeply grateful to Hospice of Southern Maine, for the care, compassion and warmth during this time. We encountered the most amazing staff during this short time.A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net. The family is requesting donations be made to Hospice of Southern Maine180 US Route OneScarborough, ME 04074in memory of Tom.

