PORTLAND – Rita Anna Kane, 73, passed away after a brief battle with cancer on April 19, 2020, at her home in Portland, as was her wish. She was born April 27, 1946, in Bar Harbor, the daughter of Norman James Walsh and Rita Anne Connor.Rita graduated from Pemetic High School, class of 1964. After graduation, she moved to Boston and then San Francisco for a short period of time, the highlight of which was taking in a Joan Baez concert on a local wharf. She returned to Boston for a period before returning to Maine, where she met and married her husband, Arthur Joseph Kane, eventually settling in Portland. They celebrated 48 years of marriage on April 15, 2020. Rita had several jobs over the years, but spent the last 15 years of her career at MEMIC, where she made many dear friends that she cherished until her passing. She loved sitting in the sun on her back porch in the summer with a good book or a good friend visiting. Above all, Rita enjoyed and devoted herself to her family and home. Anyone who knew her knew she kept a meticulous house and was proud of it. She was a loving mother and wife, but the role that she came to cherish most was that of grandmother to her grandchildren, Libby and Mason, never missing an opportunity to shower them with love and spoil them. Her subtle, dry sense of humor brought many an unexpected laugh to those who knew her and will be sorely missed.In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, James “Terry” Walsh and David Walsh. Surviving in addition to her husband, Arthur are her son, Eric Kane and his wife Jessica of Portland, grandchildren, Libby and Mason also of Portland, her brother, Kevin Walsh and his wife, Suhsin of Newton, Massachusetts, her brother, Paul Walsh of Somesville, sister, Clarice McClure and her husband, Bill of Bangor, along with many in-laws, nieces, and nephews whom she loved dearly. The family thanks the staff at Hospice of Southern Maine for the compassionate and loving care that Rita received.A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. The family would like to invite all that knew Rita to join them by logging on to A.T. Hutchins’ Facebook page to view the service. (www.facebook.com/athutchinsfuneral). You may also go to A.T. Hutchins’ website and view Rita’s obituary, which will have the above-mentioned link. For those that do not have a Facebook account, you will only be able to view the service once it is complete and posted. A celebration of Rita’s life will be held at a later date when all of her family and friends can gather together.To share memories of Rita or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.comExpressions of sympathy can be made in the form of a donation in Rita’s name toHospice of Southern Maine 180 US-1,Scarborough, ME 04074or a charity of your choosing.

