York County Shelter Programs has received a one-year grant of $10,000 from United Way of York County. Half of the grant will go towards YCSP’s Food Pantry, and half will be used for psychiatric services, according to shelter Director Megan Gean-Gendron.

The Alfred-based shelter serves clients from all over York County.

York County Shelter Programs provides shelter to homeless individuals and families and its programs help people address the issues that lead to homelessness. YCSP offers therapeutic support, substance abuse counseling, and job skills training and connects people to other community resources. The agency seeks to help people find permanent housing.

YCSP operates Layman Way Recovery Center in a collaboration with York County government and a food pantry that feeds approximately 3,000 people every month.

Because of the continued support of local individuals, businesses and organizations, this year United Way York County is investing in 63 programs that serve children, teens, adults and families.

