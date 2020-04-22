Firefighters from several towns were battling a two-alarm blaze in Biddeford that broke out in a multi-unit apartment on State Street Wednesday afternoon.
The fire was reported before 4 p.m. at 29 State St. and quickly went to two alarms, the Biddeford Fire Department said.
Fire crews from Old Orchard Beach, Goodwin’s Mills, Saco, Kennebunkport, Scarborough and Arundel were called to assist.
It was not immediately known whether anyone was injured. Motorists should avoid the area.
The building at 29 State Street is listed as a 6,100-square-foot building with six apartments, according to Biddeford property records.
This story will be updated.
