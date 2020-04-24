A Brick Store Museum program will shine a light on the dual bicentennials of the state of Maine and the town of Kennebunk.

The museum recently received a major grant from the Maine Humanities Council to fund its Century Saturdays program. The first installment of the event is scheduled for May 2 with 16th Century Saturday.

“The Century Saturdays program will run once a month (on a Saturday) from May through October, ending on Oct. 12 with 21st Century Saturday to ask the community, ‘Where do we go from here?,” said Cynthia Walker, executive director. “The museum has planned an immersive experience for visitors to get the chance to see, smell, taste, hear and touch the different centuries that led us to the present. Timed with Maine and Kennebunk’s dual bicentennial celebrations this year, the six-month programming schedule allows visitors and locals alike to explore a shared history in a new way.”

Walker said that studying one century per month allows for easy compare and contrast, observation of change, and a focused discussion about social systems and everyday life in Maine over hundreds of years.

Why start with the 16th century?

“The 16th century provides a place to begin a discussion on pre-European contact and the peoples living in the area that is now Maine (not just in the 16th century, but thousands of years prior),” Walker said.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, museum staff created an online program for the May 2 event. The program includes speakers Dr. Arthur Anderson, archaeologist at the University of New England and Tim Spahr, archaeologist with the Cape Porpoise Archaeological Alliance.

“In addition to recorded talks,” Walker said, “the museum will also offer an online pop-up exhibit to explore the collection of indigenous stone tools and at-home activities that families can undertake together, including making 16th century foods to try and hands-on activities to explore.”

The year-long programming is funded through a grant from the Maine Humanities Council and sponsorship from Kennebunk Savings Bank. Admission to the programs is typically included in the cost of regular museum admission; however, online programming is free with donations accepted.

For more information about programs and schedules, visit www.brickstoremuseum.org.

