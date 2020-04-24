Like A Boss Now is a series of live webinar interviews where you can hear insightful, first-hand accounts of the realities of running a business. Portland Press Herald CEO and Publisher Lisa DeSisto will interview Maine CEOs for insights on how they are managing, adapting, and problem solving in these ever-changing times.

As a lifelong advocate for ending food insecurity, Kristen Miale, president of Good Shepherd Food Bank, has worked tirelessly to grow organizational partnerships throughout the state of Maine. She and her team of 80 work with a network of more than 400 nonprofit organizations to distribute 25 million meals a year, making Good Shepherd Food Bank Maine’s largest hunger relief organization.

Before Kristen became president of the food bank, she worked for over a decade in the private equity and business consulting fields. After volunteering for hunger relief organizations, she decided to make her passion for ending hunger her occupation. Kristen founded and ran Cooking Matters Maine, a cooking and nutrition education program, created by the national Cooking Matters organization and implemented through Good Shepherd Food Bank for low-income families.

Kristen received her undergraduate degree from Boston College and her Master’s in Business Administration from Boston University, where she studied both entrepreneurship and nonprofit management. This year, she was inducted into the Junior Achievement of Maine’s Business Hall of Fame. Currently, she serves on the Board of the Maine Philanthropy Center, the Board of Crown of Maine Organic Cooperative, the Steering Committee of the Maine Food Strategy, and is a member of the Boston Federal Reserve Bank’s Community Development Advisory Council.

When she isn’t traveling the state from Aroostook to York, Kristen resides in in Kennebunk with her husband, Drew, and two sons (Sam, 18 and Alex, 15). She enjoys reading (especially at the beach), running, cooking, and spending time with her two cats (Mango and Minnie).