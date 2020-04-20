Like A Boss Now is a series of live webinar interviews where you can hear insightful, first-hand accounts of the realities of running a business. Portland Press Herald CEO and Publisher Lisa DeSisto will interview Maine CEOs for insights on how they are managing, adapting, and problem solving in these ever-changing times.

The advertising world is navigating a new landscape since the coronavirus outbreak. Leeann Leahy, CEO of The VIA Agency in Portland, will talk about the challenges of guiding brand growth through creativity in a time of crisis and what the agency is doing to protect its award-winning company culture now that everyone is staying, and working, at home.

What can you say about Leeann that hasn’t already been said? Leeann is the Chief Executive Officer of The VIA Agency, a 2019 Ad Age Small Agency of the Year, based in Portland, Maine, with national clients including ARM & HAMMER, Perdue, L.L.Bean, Fidelity, and Lowe’s Home Improvement. Leeann joined VIA as President in 2012 and took over as CEO in 2015, bringing more than 20 years of experience in planning, agency management, and integrated marketing. Since Leeann became CEO, VIA has posted double-digit growth 2016-2019 and been named Best Place to Work by both Inc. and Ad Age.

Over the course of her career, she has worked with a variety of blue-chip clients, including Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola, AT&T, the NFL, JPMorgan Chase, Estée Lauder, Procter & Gamble, and Unilever. She was named one of Ad Age’s Women to Watch in 2013.

Leeann is a graduate of College of the Holy Cross, where she earned her bachelor’s in political science and government. She serves on the Board of Directors of the United Way of Greater Portland, and sits on the Board of Trustees for the Portland Museum of Art. She lives with her husband and three kids in a restored shipmaster’s house in Yarmouth, Maine.

