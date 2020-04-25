ENGLEWOOD, Fla. – Frank Vorlicek Sr. passed away on April, 15, 2020, at the age of 91, in Englewood, Florida, after a long illness.Frank was born in Czechosolvakia in 1928, and came to the United States to study at Stanford University as a foreign scholar. This was after he had lived in France and England where he was also a student. He became a U.S. citizen after serving in the Army during the Korean War as a language instructor.Frank eventually moved from Califorinia to Maine with his family to work for the Noyes Tire Company as their chief financial officer and lived in Falmouth. He and his wife were snowbirds for 20 years with a summer residence on Little Sebago Lake. He loved both locations. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Greta Noyes Vorlicek; their three sons, Frank Jr., Preston and Tony; and six grandchildren.He will be dearly missed. May he rest in peace.

