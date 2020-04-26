Freeport Community Services has received a Greater Portland COVID-19 Community Relief Fund grant from United Way of Greater Portland to provide essential services to those in need as a result of the pandemic in Freeport and Pownal.

“With funds from United Way at this time FCS expects to serve around 560 individuals,” said Freeport Community Services Executive Director Paula Paladino. “On average, every month, 400 people access our food pantry, and we anticipate around 100 people needing access to other resources like our heating assistance program, emergency assistance, medical loan closet and referrals to other resources.”

Freeport Community Services serves over 3,000 people annually through a variety of services. At present, its food pantry is serving around 80 households a week. Those experiencing hunger can pick up prepared bags of food two days a week. Staff are available to help with the distribution and check in with those accessing the food. Freeport Community Services continues to provide home deliveries and anticipates the requests for this service to increase over the next few weeks to months.

“Thanks to the generosity of our community, we were able to quickly mobilize to support organizations assisting individuals who are disproportionately affected by COVID-19,” said Liz Cotter Schlax, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Portland. “The impact of this experience will be felt long-term, especially for those who were already navigating health and financial challenges before COVID-19. We are thankful for partners like the Freeport Community Services, who can rapidly respond to the evolving crisis and be part of the long-term recovery plans.”

