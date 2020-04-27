Maine may struggle to claim its share of $400 million in federal funding designated to help states conduct elections safely during the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal money, which was included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, is meant to help states make voting safer by installing barriers in polling places, training poll workers and increasing funding for mail-in ballots.

But because the law requires states to provide a 20 percent match for the federal funds, Maine may not be able to access the money, according to Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap, who oversees elections.

With the Legislature currently adjourned, the state has no way to appropriate the $658,000 that would account for the state’s match on about $3.2 million in funding for polling place improvements or other measures that would help cities and towns conduct elections during the pandemic.

“Things we could use the extra revenue for could include postage for extra absentee ballots, space costs for relocated polling stations, Plexiglass and other spacing barriers for social distancing, to pay for extra or replacement poll workers, and a few other things,” Dunlap said in a written statement.

He said Maine’s congressional delegation was trying to amend the CARES act to help make the funding more readily available.

“We are hoping they will change,” Dunlap said. “The delegation has been very responsive to the whole match issue, which even if the Legislature weren’t out of town, with what the budget projections are showing, a $658,000 match feels like a pretty heavy lift right now.”

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins is among those who have been asking congressional leaders to change the law to make the funding available without an up-front match.

“Given the unprecedented strain the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on state budgets, the match requirement could mean that several states are unable to take advantage of new election funding at the very moment it is most needed,” Collins said in a written statement. “In this national crisis, we should not ask states to choose between providing critical services and safeguarding our democracy.”

Collins has also been raising concerns around ballot and polling place security in light of newly released U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee report that confirmed the Russian government interfered in the 2016 U.S. elections in an effort to aid President Trump’s election campaign that year.

State governments around the country have passed emergency legislation on elections during the COVID-19 pandemic. At least 20 states have enacted laws changing elections or have seen governors issue emergency orders to that effect, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. The changes range from requiring mail-in only balloting to delaying elections.

Earlier this month Maine Gov. Janet Mills issued an executive order postponing Maine’s June primary to July 14.

That delay would, among other things, allow Maine voters more time to request and cast absentee ballots, while giving local election officials more time to prepare and plan for polling place safety, Mills said at the time.

This story will be updated.

