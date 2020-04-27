State health officials reported one additional death and eight new confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday.

Maine had 1,023 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus and a total of 51 deaths statewide, according to the latest figures from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

After accounting for the 51 deaths and the 549 people who have recovered from the disease, there were a total of 423 active cases in the state. That is a decrease of 10 active cases since Sunday, when the state reported a spike of 25 new cases. The Maine CDC also reported that 39 people were hospitalized from the virus — the same number as Sunday — with 16 of those individuals being treated in intensive care units.

State health officials caution that the number of cases in Maine is significantly higher than the 1,023 confirmed cases because many individuals with symptoms are not being tested. Due to limited capacity and a nationwide shortage of testing components, Maine CDC is giving top testing analysis priority to individuals who are hospitalized, residents or staff of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities and healthcare workers.

Gov. Janet Mills and Jeanne Lambrew, the commissioner of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, are scheduled to hold the daily briefing on COVID-19 at 2 p.m. on Monday. Maine CDC officials said agency director Dr. Nirav Shah is expected to rejoin the briefings on Tuesday.

The Maine CDC building on Water Street in Augusta was closed over the weekend for cleaning and disinfection after an outside vendor who had been in the building earlier in the week tested positive for COVID-19. DHHS officials said only one Maine CDC employee had considerable contact with the vendor and that person was taking precautions.

The closure did not affect testing analysis or epidemiology work, however, because those operations happen at another building. The Associated Press reported Monday that the Maine CDC building had reopened by Monday.

