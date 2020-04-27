BOSTON — Zdeno Chara doesn’t know when he’ll play hockey again, but the Bruins captain does plan to play hockey again.

The 43-year-old Boston defenseman was on Sportsnet’s “After Hours” in Canada on Sunday night.

“Definitely not getting ahead of myself. I’m still in the present and I still believe that we’re going to play some sort of hockey this season,” Chara said on the show. “That’s where I’m at. I’m not getting too ahead of myself. Obviously, I still love the game, I still love going out there and compete, and if everything is right, I still want to play.”

Chara is a free agent after this season after signing two consecutive one-year contracts. If he wants to keep playing the Bruins will almost certainly re-sign him.

The NHL has been on lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic since March 12, but the league is still hoping to complete at least the playoffs and perhaps a portion of the remainder of the regular season.

The Bruins had the NHL’s best record at 44-14-12 when the league stopped. Chara was plus-26 and had five goals and nine assists in 68 games.

