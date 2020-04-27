BlueFest: Celebrating 15 Years

5-10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 3-10 p.m. Saturday. facebook.com/portcityblue

Blue, the intimate music venue in Portland’s Arts District, is celebrating its 15-year anniversary with a multi-day online music festival and fundraiser featuring a long list of artists, many of whom have stood on its stage through the years. As you stream performances, you can contribute to Blue’s GoFundMe with 60 percent of donations going to the musicians and the rest to support Blue and its staff. The acts include Benito Gonzalez, Jenny Van West, Samuel James with D. Gross, Colleen C. Lark, Amos Libby, Will Bradford, Pete Dubuc, Caroline Cotter, Darlin’ Corey, Ben Cosgrove and Max Garcia Conover. Blue will act as host and direct viewers to the individual artists’ pages for the live streams.

Brooke Binion + Will Bradford

7 p.m. Friday. facebook.com/radplaid/live

A pair of Portland rockers are joining forces for a night of new material and old favorites from their respective catalogs. The show, called “MAYDAY! MAYDAY! MAYDAY!,” will feature Brooke Binion from The Worst and Will Bradford from SeepeopleS, serving up brand-new songs like “Blacksheepish” (The Worst) and “Blink” (SeepeopleS). Binion and Bradford will be playing together and solo on acoustic and electric guitars, bass and looping gear.

An Evening with Dead Gowns

7 p.m. Saturday. facebook.com/statetheatreportland

The State Theatre and 98.9 WCLZ invite you to stream an enthralling performance by Portland duo Dead Gowns. Geneviève Beaudoin (vocals, guitar and piano) and Luke Kalloch (baritone guitar and vocals) will play tunes from their 2018 EP “New Spine” and will try out some yet-to-be-recorded songs they’re working on for their debut album. Beaudoin said that she’s been in a Roy Orbison mood lately so the show also might include some covers.

