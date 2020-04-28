Collections of Maine Historical Society. Order a copy at VintageMaineImages.com, item #105471

A rare 18th-century cotton survivor, this modest small child’s dress belonged to Olive Gray, born May 25, 1779, in North Yarmouth. With a square neck, pin-tucked bodice and short frilled edge sleeves, this dress is made of a coarse cotton. The fabric was block printed with a red (madder) and blue (indigo) floral pattern.

