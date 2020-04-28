PORTLAND – David Guay, 54 of Portland passed away peacefully at the Androscoggin Hospice House at 12:34 a.m. April 22, 2020. David was surrounded by his two daughters Amy and Amanda. David fought a hard battle for two years to a rare cancer, Thymic Carcinoma.David was predeceased by his father Lawrence Guay Sr., his stepfather Peter Gordon; and his grandmother Beatrice Farr. David is lovingly remembered by his two daughters, Amanda Guay and Amy Fontaine; their mother Kelly Chamberlain; son-in-law Seth Fontaine; his mother Suzanne Guay; siblings Lawrence Guay Jr., Nathaniel Gordon, Laurie Guay Caiazzo, brother-in-law Warren Caiazzo; and niece and nephew Rachel and Zachary Caiazzo; as well as many cousins.David was born in Portland on May 8, 1965. He attended Portland High School where he later worked as a maintenance mechanic for the City of Portland School Dept. for over 20 years. David was known as the “handyman” of the family, especially when it came to cars. Growing up there would always be multiple cars around the house, and David learned very quickly the ins and outs of mechanics.David also enjoyed various activities, such as fishing, boating, and spending time with family and friends at occasional family gatherings. David was a huge football fan and absolutely loved watching and rooting for his favorite team, the New England Patriots. David loved music, whether it was strumming chords on the guitar, wailing keys on the piano, or singing and dancing along to Elvis Presley. David also loved animals and had a special bond with all the family cats.If there was one true love that David had, it was for the ocean and for the family cottage, Camp Estella located on Long Island. Camp Estella has been in the family since the early 1960s, where so many years of fond memories have been made. David enjoyed taking in the views of the ocean and watching the boats go by from the deck while sitting in his favorite “blue chair.” The ocean air was a healing mechanism to the whole family, and although just a short ferry ride from Portland, life seemed so relaxing and distant from all the city bustle. It was truly his Utopia, his home away from home.Most importantly, David has touched so many lives with his outgoing spirit and humor and will be deeply missed by everyone he knew. David did not want people to mourn his passing, but his wishes are for all of his family and friends to gather and celebrate his life. Given the current circumstances, his celebration of life is to be determined. Condolences and a video tribute may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com.

