BRUNSWICK — Residents of Horizon’s Living and Rehabilitation Center who have been missing visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic were treated to a parade of family members Wednesday.

Staff organized the quarantine parade, which drew more than 20 vehicles decorated with posters, flowers, stuffed animals, family photos and toilet paper streamers. Some family members walked the route, waving and holding signs. Many residents watched from outside, while others watched from windows.

Visitors haven’t been allowed in longterm care facilities like Horizon’s since mid-March to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Andrea Holmes, a unit manager at Horizon’s, said while Horizon’s hasn’t been able to bring in outside entertainment for residents, they still offer activities like exercises, word games and doing manicures.

“I think it’s really just missing the family aspect, which can be really hard for some people,” she said. “Especially when you have family that comes in and helps them eat every day. They’re missing that family connection.”

Terry Bouchard has lived at Horizon’s for two years and said her family lives right in Brunswick so they visit often. They haven’t been able to go inside the building, however, so they have been talked to her over the phone while perched at her window.

The parade Wednesday changed things up at a time when visits have been in virtual environments or through windows.

“It was really more, what can we let families do to break up the monotony,” Davison said.

Janet Smith came to see her father, Kip Littlefield, and marched in the makeshift parade with her niece, Autumn Littlefield.

“There’s so many people, they can’t get out of their rooms; they haven’t had visitors forever,” Smith said. “It just gives them something fun to do when they can’t really do a lot of other activities and have visitors.”

Jack and Linda Dabrio of Camden came to see Linda’s father, 95-year-old Leon Dorr. They haven’t seen Dorr since his birthday in January. They talk to him twice a day and noticed his mood changed when he learned they were coming to join the parade Wednesday.

“We’re very excited to see him,” Linda Dabrio said, her upper body sticking out of the moonroof of their car so she could hold a neon poster for her father.

