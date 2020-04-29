Former Gov. Paul LePage told a conservative radio host Wednesday that he will challenge Democratic Gov. Janet Mills in 2022.

After LePage ridiculed Mills’ handling of the coronavirus pandemic – he said 14 of Maine’s 16 counties could open tomorrow instead of opening their economies in phases – Boston talk show host Howie Carr asked, “What are you going to do about it?”

LePage replied that he “fully intends to challenge her,” or if not Mills, then the Maine Democratic nominee.

“Believe me, I will challenge her,” LePage said, expressing concerns about state spending and its impact on the budget. “Yes, I am going to challenge Janet Mills in 2022 because the state will be worse off than it was when I took over in 2010 and I do believe I have the skill set to fix it.”

LePage, who lives in Florida, told Carr on WRKO in Boston that he plans to fly back to Maine next weekend.

“I’m flying home next Saturday and I will become a resident of Maine, not to leave anymore,” he said. LePage did not offer details about where he would live.

When Carr asked LePage if he had anything to say to the Portland Press Herald or the Bangor Daily News, LePage replied, “Guess what folks. I’m coming back and I will give you a lot to write about.”

