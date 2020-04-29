Malcolm “Laddie” B. Whidden, Jr. 1931 – 2020 HARPSWELL – Malcolm B. “Laddie” Whidden, Jr., passed away at home on April 24, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born Oct. 5, 1931 to Malcolm and Evelyn (Dunning) Whidden in Cundy’s Harbor. He went to school in Harpswell and graduated from Brunswick High School in 1949. As a young man, he worked in the logging, lobstering, and boatbuilding industries. In 1951, he joined the Navy and served as Machinist Mate 1C on the aircraft carrier USS Wright during the Korean War. He returned home to finish building his own lobster boat. On March 9, 1957, he married Karlotta (Kay) Newberg. He remained a self-employed boat builder, house and wharf builder, and fisherman. In 1963, he was drafted by fellow residents and voted in to become a selectman for the town of Harpswell, serving in that position for 26 years. During his tenure as a selectman, he worked diligently to connect the two sides of Harpswell with the completion of the Ewing Narrows Bridge. He designed and built his own marine railway, repairing and servicing fishing boats to yachts. He also designed and built the first can baler for Harpswell’s new recycling center, as well as holding patents for an inflatable oil boom rapid deployment system. His last business endeavor was Whidden Lobster, a lobster buying business owned with his son. Malcolm was elected to the American Society of Naval Engineers, was a member of the American Legion Post 171, Pine Tree Chapter Antique Truck Historical Society, Elijah Kellogg Church and was an American Red Cross blood and platelet donor. The American Legion, John Leo Murray Jr. Post 171, recognized him with the “Outstanding Citizen Award” for steadfast service, dedication, and patriotism to the town and citizens of Harpswell in 2012. In 2016, he received a Live Well Farm community service award for “selfless service to the community from a grateful Harpswell”. Last year, the Harpswell Memorial Day parade was dedicated to him. Malcolm is survived by his wife of 63 years, Karlotta; his children, Clayton Whidden, Rhonda Turner and husband Hilton, John Tozer and wife Laura, Wesley Parrott; grandchildren Amanda Drehobl, Evan Whidden, Ethan and Andrew Turner, Sarah, Caroline, and Matthew Tozer; great-grandchildren, Chase Drehobl, Jackson and Ryan Turner; sister Hope Tanguay; and special nieces, nephews, and friends. Laddie was predeceased by his parents, Malcolm and Evelyn Whidden; sister Patty Whidden, and brother George Whidden. Arrangements are in the care of the Brackett Funeral Home, Brunswick, Maine. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brackettfh.com.

