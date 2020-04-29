CUMBERLAND – Robert Joseph Hartman passed away peacefully and surrounded by his adoring wife and family, in Cumberland, Maine, on April 26, 2020, at the age of 87.Robert is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Dorothy (Bragdon) of nearly 70 years, and his five children: sons, James (Penny) Hartman of Portland, Maine, and Bruce (Connie) Hartman of Asheville, North Carolina, and daughters, Suzanne (Doug) Alsop of Valrico, Florida, Elizabeth (Gregory) McCarthy of Cumberland, Maine, and Dorothy (Tom) Schwaed of Freeport, Maine, and his sister, Nancy Leblanc, of Auburn, Maine. Robert, always known as “Papa Bob” to his prized and admiring 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Robert was born on November 24, 1932, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to Nevin and Mary Elizabeth (Wilson) Hartman. He was preceded in death by his brother, Chuck (Mary Rose) Hartman and sister, Shirley (Louis) ZakraysekRobert married Dorothy, his cherished life companion and best friend in 1951. After moving to Portland and serving his country in the Coast Guard, he enjoyed a long and successful career with Verizon (Formerly known as New England Telephone). Robert began working for Verizon as an equipment installer. He steadily rose through the ranks and was the manager that directed the installation of many central phone offices, throughout New England and in his later years rebuilt central phone offices in Puerto Rico as well as internationally in Gibraltar and Hungary. Over 11 years, the couple welcomed five children into their home. Robert’s children remember him as a wise and steady influence, who encouraged them to be independent and always be the best in pursuing their life goals. Robert was accomplished at computer systems. In fact, built his own computer and coded home computer games. He was a quiet man, but each word he spoke contained wisdom and integrity. His life goals were simply to provide for his family and his wife. For his children, grand-children and great-grand-children he was a model of how to live life with warmth, respect and love.Each of his children and grandchildren were able to say goodbye, in his last days, and many heard the words “I love you.” He left this world with Dorothy, his wife, holding his hand. A private memorial service will be held when the current travel restrictions are lifted. A virtual visitation service to leave messages for the family will be held on Zoom, Thursday, April 30, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. Visitors can attend by going to Zoom meeting room 8291642936. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.comThe family would like to thank Hospice of Southern Maine for their wonderful support in helping the family peacefully guide Robert to his heavenly home.In lieu of flowers, please send donations toHospice of Southern Maine180 US-1Scarborough, ME 04074 orForeside Community Church340 Foreside RoadFalmouth, ME 04105

