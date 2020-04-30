BIDDEFORD — As more businesses open, and more cars hit the roads, with the lifting of some restrictions by Gov. Janet Mills on May 1, drivers along lower Maine Street in Biddeford should expect delays as sewer separation work begins there the week of May 4. Construction will take place on Main Street between Alfred Street and Water Street.

This sewer separation work is required by the Department of Environmental Protection to prevent wastewater from draining into bodies of water during major storm events, according to a press release from the city of Biddeford. When separation work is completed, storm water will discharge directly into receiving water, while wastewater is diverted to the Wastewater Treatment Plant and treated before discharge.

Construction beginning the week of May 4 will be completed in sections over a two-month period. The first section will be located near Water Street, and work will progress up Main Street to the intersection of Main and Alfred. The project is expected to be completed by July 15.

At the beginning of the project, from May 6 through May 8, the Water Street right-turn slip lane that is used to access Saco will be closed as digging begins. Drivers will be able to continue straight on Water Street and take a right turn at the end of the street. Once work on the slip lane is complete, Water Street will reopen and remain fully accessible during the remainder of the project.

One-lane traffic will be allowed through the area during work hours. Flaggers will be on-site to assist with the direction of traffic.

In order to retain as much parking in the area as possible, parking will only be prohibited along the section of the road that is actively under construction. A limited number of 15-minute customer parking spaces for curbside pick-up services will also be available within the construction area and will be marked with new signs.

Customers of Woodgrain Barbers who are in need of more extended parking may use two reserved spaces located on the corner of Emery Street and Main Street. Barber shops are one of the types of businesses that Mills is allowing to open on May 1. Patrons of Dizzy Birds Rotisserie and Lorne Wine can continue to access the private parking lot located adjacent to that building — both businesses have remained open after the governor’s Executive Order mandating that bars and restaurants close to dine in customers and have been

offering take-out service. Access to the former mill buildings will continue to be available at both 2 Main St. and 32 Main St.

“It is very important to us that access to these businesses is maintained during the construction period, especially in the context of the difficult times that small business owners are currently facing,” said Public Works Director Jeff Demers. “We plan to have a staff member available on site to help customers navigate the construction area safely.”

