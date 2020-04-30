Class of 2033 registration

The Westbrook School Department is continuing to pre-register students who will turn 5 on or before Oct. 15 for next year’s kindergarten class.

Children of families who attended an informational meeting in March at one of the elementary schools are already pre-registered. Notices will be sent out in coming weeks about screening meetings.

Families who have not pre-registered their student should send an email to the administrative assistant at the school the child will attend, and information will be provided. Emails are: Canal School, [email protected]; Congin School, [email protected]; and Saccarappa School, [email protected] Families can also contact the superintendent’s office, 854-0800, for more information.

Scholarship deadline nears

The deadline for the Friends of Walker Memorial Library’s Bucks for Books Scholarship is May 16.

Graduating students at Westbrook High School should submit an essay about their library memories and where they are going to continue their eduation to [email protected] or by mail to Walker Memorial Library, ATTN: Friends Scholarship, 800 Main St., Westbrook, Maine, 04092.

For more information, contact Kerri Frazier, president Friends of the Walker Memorial Library, at the friends email address or email Sue Bailey, guidance counselor at the high school, at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: