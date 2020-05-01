EDGECOMB — Edgecomb Community Church, UCC, is worshiping on Zoom due to the stay-at-home order to help stem the spread of COVID-19.
The church welcomes worshipers to join Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. For further information on how to access the Zoom meeting, see the church’s website edgecombchurch.org or email at [email protected].
The church building is closed until further notice. Edgecomb Community Church is located 15 Cross Point Road in Edgecomb.
