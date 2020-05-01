I am curious at the decision Tuesday by Janet Mills, Maine’s governor, to reopen some businesses while extending the stay-at-home order through May 31. Hair salons, for example, were considered non-essential, yet they are now one of the first businesses to reopen. How does this work when people are in a stay-at-home order?

How does anyone think that a salon, a barbershop, can safely conduct business with clients when they are face to face with them, unable to stay 6 feet apart (required/recommended for social distancing)?

Add to this the required personal protective equipment that there is a shortage of. Guidelines say that stylists and clients have to wear face masks. Stylists have to change their masks and gloves after each client they serve. Where is this substantial amount of PPE going to come from?

To think that this will take place by Friday and today is Tuesday lacks any common sense, not to mention all that has been stated.

It seems as if lower-paid service workers are being, yet again, forced to risk their health and welfare while others continue to work at home or open in safer environments. Are we going to learn from what we have experienced and continue to experience, or jump directly back into the haves and the have-nots and their place in society?

It seems the safer course would be that service jobs are some of the last businesses to reopen and we see how businesses that are able to control and maintain safe social distancing manage.

Charlene Roberts

North Conway, N.H.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: