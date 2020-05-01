Kenneth Leeland Kirkpatrick 1927 – 2020 HARPSWELL – Kenneth L. Kirkpatrick passed away peacefully at the age of 92 Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the home he built with his wife, Joyce, on Ash Cove Road in Harpswell. He was born in Amherst County Virginia on December 15, 1927. He was the son of Harry Randolph and Maude Lillian Mays Kirkpatrick, the sixth of 12 children. He attended Madison Heights public schools. In 1945 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and completed his high school education while serving his country. He left the Navy in 1950 and later that same year enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He served in the Korean War and was later stationed at the SAGE base in Topsham, Maine, and while there he met his future wife, Joyce E. Toothaker, whom he married on May 26, 1956. His Air Force career took him to posts at Stevens Air Force Base in Newfoundland, Waverly Air Force Base in Iowa, Wasserkuppe Germany, Caswell Air Force Base in northern Maine, Tan Son Nhut Air Base in Vietnam and Fort Lee Virginia. He retired from the military in 1973 and went on to have a second career with the U.S. Postal Service, working in Portland, Camden, and ending as Postmaster in Harpswell. He was a lifelong Methodist, an active member of the Brunswick United Methodist Church, serving as Trustee, Chair of the Finance Committee, and custodian. His last job was as a Greeter at Wal-Mart, a job he really enjoyed. An avid baseball fan, he loved his St. Louis Cardinals. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joyce E. Kirkpatrick, daughter, Becky Smith and her husband, Dan, of West Bath, son, Steve Kirkpatrick and his wife, Shelly of Bath, a brother, Clifford Kirkpatrick of Forest, Va., a sister, Becky Myers of High Point N.C., grandchildren, Robert Johnson and daughter, Ava, of Harpswell, Susan Tracy and her husband, Joe, and son, Jordan of Minot, Autumn Johnson and family of Topsham, and Darren Johnson of Rock Springs, Wyoming. A graveside service with military honors at the West Harpswell Cemetery will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St. Brunswick where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com Memorial donations may be made to the Harpswell Neck Fire Department P.O. Box 8 Harpswell, ME 04079

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous