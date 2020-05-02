More than 3,300 of Central Maine Power’s customers in Kennebec County lost power on Saturday afternoon, the company reported on its website.

The outages happened because of “animal damage” at a substation in Monmouth, the utility said on Twitter. CMP expects to restore power by 3 p.m. after installing a mobile substation.

⚠️Customers in our Augusta-area, we’re experiencing an outage due to animal damage at a substation in Monmouth. We anticipate power to return around 3pm after we install a mobile substation. Check the outage section on https://t.co/LqoFSCcoaj for updates. ⚠️ — Central Maine Power (@cmpco) May 2, 2020

As of 2:10 p.m., there were 3,302 outages in Kennebec County, including, 1,707 in Monmouth and 1,555 in Litchfield. There was also a smattering of outages in West Gardiner, Winthrop and Augusta.

This story will be updated.

